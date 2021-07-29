Top
Tokyo Olympics: American pole vaulter tests positive for Covid-19

American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has tested positive for Covid-19 and hence will miss the Tokyo Olympics

Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tests positive for Covid-19 (Sky Sports)
By

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-29T11:36:42+05:30

American world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kendricks' dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 19 feet, 10 ½ inches (6.06 meters).

