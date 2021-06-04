Athletics at Tokyo Olympics: A look at all the events

The sport of Athletics at the Olympic Games is split into three different categories: track and field events, road running events, and race-walking events.



The Tokyo Olympics will feature 48 events instead of the 47 events that were held in Rio in 2016. A 4x400m Mixed Relay Event has been added to The Games this year. Let's discuss further about the various athletics events to be held at Tokyo 2020: Track Events Men



Usain Bolt is the world record holder in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m mens relay races [Source: TIME]

The track events for men at the Tokyo Olympics will include three sprinting events: 100m, 200m and 400m. These are the shortest distances at The Games. Middle-distance running event will include two categories: 800m and 1500m. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will also feature 5000m and 10,000m long-distance running events.

Track events also include the Hurdles race. In this race format, hurdles are placed all over the distance of the course and the athletes need to overcome the hurdles by jumping over them. The male athletes will take part in two hurdles race: 110m and 400m. The Tokyo Olympics will also have the 3000m Steeplechase race where athletes will need to overcome 28 barriers and seven water jumps. 4x100m and 4x400m relay races will also feature prominently at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Women



Sally Pearson holds the Olympic record in the womens 100m Hurdles Race [Source: The Indian Express]

The female athletes will be taking part in all the track events as their male counterparts. The only difference is in the shortest format of the hurdles race. While the men take part in a 110m hurdles race, the women have to cover a distance of 100m in their hurdles race. However, the distance of 400m equally applies to both genders.

Women and men will also take part in the mixed 4x400 relay event which is the newest addition at the Tokyo Olympics. Road Events Men



Eliud Kipchoge is a legend of the modern Marathon race [Source: TIME]

The male athletes will be able to take part in three road events at the Tokyo Olympics: Marathon, 20 km walk, and 50 km walk.

One of the original modern Olympic events in 1896, the distance in a Marathon race became standardized only in 1921 when it was defined as an official distance of 42.195 km. In the race walk event, athletes must keep in touch with the ground and the supporting leg must remain straight until the raised leg passes it. Women Women are able to compete in both the Marathon race as well as the 20 km walk. However, the longer 50 km walk race category hasn't featured women at the Olympics yet. Field Events

Neeraj Chopra competes in the Javelin Throw category [Source: TOI]

Both men and women will take part in all the field events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which are as follows: