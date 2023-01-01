Athletics record-breakers of 2022: Amlan Borgohain, Avinash Sable create multiple NRs

Track athletes Amlan Borgohain, Avinash Sable and Jyothi Yarraji announced their arrival on the big stage in 2022, breaking multiple national records in one year.

The 24-year-old Borgohain established himself as the fastest short-distance sprinter in the country, breaking the records in 100m and 200m. The 28-year-old long distance runner Sable created new records in 5000m and 3000m steeplechase.

Established names like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Annu Rani and Priyanka Goswami improved their own national records as well.

Here's a look at all the outdoor Athletics national records established in the year gone by:

(The ones in bold are Olympic Events/Standard Events. All the records are under the usual ratification process. In case of national records established multiple times during the year, the latest record has been taken Into consideration.)

**** Men ****

100m - Amlan Borgohain (10.25) - 29 August 2022

200m - Amlan Borgohain (20.52) - 6 April 2022

5000m - Avinash Sable (13:25.65) - 6 May 2022

12 hours - Dhananjay Sharma (140 km) - 18 December 2022

3000m steeplechase - Avinash Sable (8:11.20) - 6 August 2022

10000 m Walk - Sandeep Kumar (38:49.21) - 7 August 2022

10 km - Gavit Murali Kumar (28:42) - 9 January 2022

10km Walk - Sandeep Kumar (39:44) - 16 May 2022

35km Walk - Ram Baboo (2:36:34) - 4 October 2022

Long Jump - Sreeshankar Murali (8.36 m) - 3 April 2022

Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra (89.94 m) - 30 June 2022

**** Women ****

3000 m - Parul Chaudhary (8:57.19) - 2 July 2022

100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (12.82) - 17 October 2022

10000 m Walk - Priyanka Goswami (43:38.83) - 6 August 2022

20000 m Walk - Bhawna Jat (1:36:16.87) - 22 August 2019

35km Walk - Ramandeep Kaur (3:00:04) - 17 April 2022

Pole Vault - Rosy Meena Paulraj (4.21 m) - 15 October 2022

Triple Jump - Aishwarya B (14.14 m) - 13 June 2022

Shot Put - Manpreet Kaur (18.06 m) - 11 June 2022

Javelin Throw - Annu Rani (63.82 m) - 8 May 2022