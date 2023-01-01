Athletics
Athletics record-breakers of 2022: Amlan Borgohain, Avinash Sable create multiple NRs
Neeraj Chopra and M Sreeshankar improved their already existing national records in 2022. The year also saw a few new record-makers break out.
Track athletes Amlan Borgohain, Avinash Sable and Jyothi Yarraji announced their arrival on the big stage in 2022, breaking multiple national records in one year.
The 24-year-old Borgohain established himself as the fastest short-distance sprinter in the country, breaking the records in 100m and 200m. The 28-year-old long distance runner Sable created new records in 5000m and 3000m steeplechase.
Established names like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar, Annu Rani and Priyanka Goswami improved their own national records as well.
Here's a look at all the outdoor Athletics national records established in the year gone by:
(The ones in bold are Olympic Events/Standard Events. All the records are under the usual ratification process. In case of national records established multiple times during the year, the latest record has been taken Into consideration.)
**** Men ****
100m - Amlan Borgohain (10.25) - 29 August 2022
200m - Amlan Borgohain (20.52) - 6 April 2022
5000m - Avinash Sable (13:25.65) - 6 May 2022
12 hours - Dhananjay Sharma (140 km) - 18 December 2022
3000m steeplechase - Avinash Sable (8:11.20) - 6 August 2022
10000 m Walk - Sandeep Kumar (38:49.21) - 7 August 2022
10 km - Gavit Murali Kumar (28:42) - 9 January 2022
10km Walk - Sandeep Kumar (39:44) - 16 May 2022
35km Walk - Ram Baboo (2:36:34) - 4 October 2022
Long Jump - Sreeshankar Murali (8.36 m) - 3 April 2022
Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra (89.94 m) - 30 June 2022
**** Women ****
3000 m - Parul Chaudhary (8:57.19) - 2 July 2022
100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (12.82) - 17 October 2022
10000 m Walk - Priyanka Goswami (43:38.83) - 6 August 2022
20000 m Walk - Bhawna Jat (1:36:16.87) - 22 August 2019
35km Walk - Ramandeep Kaur (3:00:04) - 17 April 2022
Pole Vault - Rosy Meena Paulraj (4.21 m) - 15 October 2022
Triple Jump - Aishwarya B (14.14 m) - 13 June 2022
Shot Put - Manpreet Kaur (18.06 m) - 11 June 2022
Javelin Throw - Annu Rani (63.82 m) - 8 May 2022