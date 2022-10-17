Asian Youth Athletics: India finishes on top of the medal tally — Complete lists of medallists

India emerged as the most successful nation at the recently concluded 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships held in Kuwait from 13th to 16th October 2022. The 35-member Indian contingent finished their campaign with a total of 24 medals, including 6 gold medals against their names.

Chinese Taipei, who are the third most successful nation in the short history of the continental event, finished second to India on the silver medal countback. While both India and Chinese Taipei won 6 gold medals apiece over the last three days, India edged ahead with 11 silver medals compared to just a solitary silver for Chinese Taipei.

The traditional powerhouse and the most successful nation in the Asian Youth Athletics Championships, China, skipped the showpiece event altogether this year.









Here's a list of all the Indian medal winners at the 2022 Asian Youth Athletics

Gold Medallists

Akash Yadav - Boy's Shotput

Amit Chaudhary - Boy's 1500m

Ashakiran Barla - Girl's 800m

Atul - Boy's Discus Throw

India - Girl's medley relay

India - Boy's medley relay

Silver Medallists

Mubsinna Mohammed - Girl's Long Jump

Isha Jadhav - Girl's 400m

Arjun - Boy's Javelin Throw

Sabita Toppo - Girl's 100m Hurdles

Mohammad Aman - Boy's Hammer Throw

Deepika - Girl's Javelin Throw

Sunita Devi - Girl's 3000m

Servan KC - Boy's Discus Throw

Vanshika Ghanghas - Girl's Pole Vault

Ekta Dey - Girl's 2000m Steeplechase

Mubssina Mohammed - Girl's Heptathlon

Bronze Medallists

Kuldeep Kumar - Boy's Pole Vault

Siddharth Chaudhary - Boy's Shotput

Nikita Kumari - Girl's Discus Throw

Anushka Kumbah - Girl's 400m

Himanshu Mishra - Boy's Javelin Throw

Murad Simran - Boy's 400m Hurdles

Divyasri - Girl's Triple Jump