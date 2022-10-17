Athletics
Asian Youth Athletics: India finishes on top of the medal tally — Complete lists of medallists
The 35-member Indian contingent finished their campaign with a total of 24 medals, including 6 gold medals at the 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships.
India emerged as the most successful nation at the recently concluded 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships held in Kuwait from 13th to 16th October 2022. The 35-member Indian contingent finished their campaign with a total of 24 medals, including 6 gold medals against their names.
Chinese Taipei, who are the third most successful nation in the short history of the continental event, finished second to India on the silver medal countback. While both India and Chinese Taipei won 6 gold medals apiece over the last three days, India edged ahead with 11 silver medals compared to just a solitary silver for Chinese Taipei.
The traditional powerhouse and the most successful nation in the Asian Youth Athletics Championships, China, skipped the showpiece event altogether this year.
Here's a list of all the Indian medal winners at the 2022 Asian Youth Athletics
Gold Medallists
Akash Yadav - Boy's Shotput
Amit Chaudhary - Boy's 1500m
Ashakiran Barla - Girl's 800m
Atul - Boy's Discus Throw
India - Girl's medley relay
India - Boy's medley relay
Silver Medallists
Mubsinna Mohammed - Girl's Long Jump
Isha Jadhav - Girl's 400m
Arjun - Boy's Javelin Throw
Sabita Toppo - Girl's 100m Hurdles
Mohammad Aman - Boy's Hammer Throw
Deepika - Girl's Javelin Throw
Sunita Devi - Girl's 3000m
Servan KC - Boy's Discus Throw
Vanshika Ghanghas - Girl's Pole Vault
Ekta Dey - Girl's 2000m Steeplechase
Mubssina Mohammed - Girl's Heptathlon
Bronze Medallists
Kuldeep Kumar - Boy's Pole Vault
Siddharth Chaudhary - Boy's Shotput
Nikita Kumari - Girl's Discus Throw
Anushka Kumbah - Girl's 400m
Himanshu Mishra - Boy's Javelin Throw
Murad Simran - Boy's 400m Hurdles
Divyasri - Girl's Triple Jump