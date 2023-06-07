Asian U20 Athletics: Sunil Kumar's Decathlon gold medal headlines Day 3 for India

Sunil Kumar added a maiden gold medal in Decathlon to India's tally on Tuesday at the ongoing Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea. Apart from Kumar's gold, Indian athletes added three more medals on the tournament's third day.

Amassing a total of 7003 points, a Personal Best, Kumar clocked 4:45:72 to come from behind and overtake Uzbekistan's Nodir Norbaev, who had to settle with the silver medal with 6956 points.

In other events, the women's 4x400m relay team clinched the bronze medal.

In women's 3000m, Bushra Khan Gauri clocked 9:41:44 to take the silver medal. The Indian was ways off from gold-medallist Mizumoto Kana of Japan, who finished the race in an impressive timing of 9:16:92.

Another silver medal was won Pooja in the women's High Jump event after the youngster leaped her highest in 1.82m, just 0.02 shy of the gold medal. The Indian couldn't get a successful attempt in all of her three 1.84m jumps.

At the end of Day 3 of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships 2023, India's tally stood at 14 medals.