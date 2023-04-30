Asian U18 Athletics: India clinches two gold including five medals on Day 3

Young Indian athletes continued their good run at the ongoing Asian U-18 on Saturday as the contingent added five more medals to the medal tally including two gold in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on the third day of the championship.

400m gold medalist Rezoana Mallick Heena picked from where she left on Day two to top the heats of 200m and qualify for the next round with the best timing of 24.38.

In Men's 200m, Abhay Singh clocked 21.43 in the heats to qualify for the next round and then bettered his timing by 0.35 seconds to top the second heat in the semi-finals and qualify for the final.

Narpat Singh won bronze with a distance of 67.26m in the men's hammer throw.

Indian athletes dominate girls 3000m at Asian Youth Ath Championship. Vanshika wins gold -10:15.16, while Anju Bala silver-10:22.86. pic.twitter.com/a5Hh6190F5 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) April 29, 2023

Clinching both gold and silver in Women's 3000m, Vanshika and Anju Bala clocked the timings of 10:15:16 and 10:22:86 respectively. Repeating the feat from the women's category, Aman Kumar and Yogeshwar Rajasekaran clinched gold and silver in men's 3000m with timings of 8:39:15 and 8:39:35.



In another notable performance, Bapi Hansda came third in his heats with a timing of 52.61 seconds in men's 400m hurdles to qualify for the next round.

With medals galore, India's medal tally reaches 15 medals which have five gold, silver, and bronze each at the end of the third day.

India will be expecting more medals tomorrow with Rezoana Mallick Heena (women's 200m), Abhay Singh (men's 200m), and Bapi Hansda (men's 400m hurdles) in action in their disciplines.