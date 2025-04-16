Asian U18 Athletics C'ships: Nitin wins 5000m racewalk silver

Nitin Gupta opened India's medal tally at the 2025 U-18 Asian Athletics Championships in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh brought home the silver medal in men's 5,000m racewalk, finishing second to China's Zhu Ninghao by a mere 0.01s.

Nitin was leading the race heading into the final 50m but a premature celebration saw him miss out on a well deserved gold medal. He clocked 20:21.51s.

Zhang Zhi of China won the bronze medal.

Nitin had recently smashed his own National record with 19:24.48 seconds, becoming the first Indian U-18 to go sub-20 in 5km Racewalk.

Others in fray

Later in the day, Aarti will feature in the women's 100m final after finishing the heat with a personal best timing of 11.85s. She finished second in her heat to qualify for the final. This is the first time that Arti has sprinted sub-12s.

Also, Edwina Jason reached the women’s 400m final clocking 56.96s. The Tamil Nadu sprinter will also be vying for the podium.





