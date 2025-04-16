Watch: Early celebration cost India's Nitin Gupta gold at Asian U18 Athletics C'ships

Nitin Gupta was on his way to winning the gold in boys' under-18 5,000m racewalk final when a premature celebration cost him the gold medal at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships currently underway in Saudi Arabia.

The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was comfortably leading the race up until the last 50m. His anticipatory celebration in the last stretch cost him the gold by 0.01 seconds as China's Zhu Ninghao came from behind to beat the Indian in a close finish.

Ninghao took home the gold with 20:21.50s while Nitin crossed the finish line in 20:21.51s. China's Zhang Zhi settled for bronze with 21:08.69s.

Nitin's silver is India's first medal at the current edition of the Asian U18 Athletics Championships.

Nitin is the current U20 World Leader in this event, which he registered in March, improving an Indian U20 national record by clocking 19:24.48s in 5000m racewalk at the National Youth Athletics Championship in Patna, Bihar.