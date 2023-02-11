Asian Indoor Athletics: Pavithra wins silver in women's pole vault; bronze for Rosy

India earned a double podium finish in women's pole vault at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Kazakhstan as Pavitra Vengatesh and Rosy Meena Paul won silver and bronze respectively.

The 21-year-old Vengatesh and gold medallist Mayu Nasu of Japan both cleared a best of 4m on Saturday. But, the Indian had to settle for the silver medal as she took two attempts to clear her first bar of 3.80m, compared to Nasu's solitary attempt.

After being assured of the top two spots by clearing 4m in the first attempt, both the Vengatesh and Nasu decided to go for 4.10m instead of 4.05m. All three attempts at 4.10m failed for both pole vaulters.

Double podium for India in Women's Pole Vault at the Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships 🇮🇳❤️



🥉 for Rosy Meena Paul who finishes at 3.90m while Pavithra Vengatesh bags 🥈 with 4m.#Athletics pic.twitter.com/nrgPJSqOhi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 11, 2023





Pavithra Vengatesh would have created a new Indian indoor national record, if she had cleared 4.10m.

Rosy Meena Paul, who broke the outdoor women's national record twice in a span of 15 days last year, was not at her best in the continental event.

She took three attempts to clear her best effort of 3.90m, before failing to go past 4m altogether.

Other Results

In other results of the day, women's shot-putter Abha Khatun finished fifth with a best effort of 14.80m. She fouled in three off her six attempts. The remaining two throws read 14.38m and a below-par 11.94m.

In women's triple jump, India's Poorva Sawant finished fourth with a best leap of 13.06m even as her compatriot Sheena Varkey registered a best of 12.30m to end seventh. The latter only took three attempts and passed her remaining three attempts in the competition.

Meanwhile in men's 60m sprint, the Indian duo of Elakkiya Dasan and Amlan Borgohain failed to enter the final. While the former clocked 6.77s to finish fifth in the first semifinal, Borgohain finished sixth in second semifinal with a timing of 6.85s.

Earlier in the day, high jumper Sarvesh Kushare qualified for the event's final with a clearance of 2.14m in very first attempt.