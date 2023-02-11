Asian Indoor Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 60m hurdles National Record

India's Jyothi Yarraji once again broke the women's indoor 60m National Record as she clocked an impressive 8.16s in the heat of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships Day 2 in Kazakhstan.

The 23-year-old broke her own national record of 8.17s set at Elite Indoor Meeting Miramas earlier this month.

JYOTHI YARRAJI SMASHES INDOOR NATIONAL RECORD AGAIN! 🔥



Jyothi Yarraji breaks indoor 60m hurdles NR once more as she clocks 8.16s (previous NR - 8.17s, set by her just 5 days back) in the heats of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.





With her 8.16s effort, Jyothi not only won her heat but also earned a direct qualification to women's 60m final of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. In fact, she was the fastest of all the competitors and will be one of the favorites in the final.

Jyothi, who broke to fame last year by registering a spree of national record in women's 100m hurdles, is competing in her first ever Indoor Athletics season.

Meanwhile, India's Amalan Borgohain earned a spot in the men's 60m semifinal as one of the fastest losers. He clocked 6.84s to finish fifth in his hear.

On the other hand, men's 60m hurdler Tejas Shirse missed out on the final after finishing third in his heat with a timing of 7.94s in a photo finish.