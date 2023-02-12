Log In
Athletics

Asian Indoor Athletics: Jeswin Aldrin wins long jump silver with National Record

Jeswin Aldrin bagged the silver medal in men's long jump at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with a National Record.

Jeswin Aldrin Long Jump
Jeswin Aldrin (Source: jeswin_aldrin_/Instagram)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-02-12T11:32:01+05:30

India's Jeswin Aldrin, on Sunday, bagged the silver medal in men's long jump at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Kazakhstan with a national record attempt of 7.97m.

Aldrin improved his own national record mark of 7.93m set on Friday during the qualifying round of the event.

The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu registered only two legal jumps in his six attempts in the final. His other legal jump stood at 7.82m.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-Tang took the gold medal in the event with a best effort of 8.02m even as China's Zhang Mingkun took the bronze at 7.92m.

Other Results

India's Abhinaya Shetty finished sixth in women's high jump final with a best clearance of 1.75m. After clearing 1.65m, 1.70m, and 1.75m in first attempts, Shetty failed to go past 1.80m.

