Asian Indoor Athletics: Jeswin Aldrin wins long jump silver with National Record

India's Jeswin Aldrin, on Sunday, bagged the silver medal in men's long jump at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Kazakhstan with a national record attempt of 7.97m.

Aldrin improved his own national record mark of 7.93m set on Friday during the qualifying round of the event.

The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu registered only two legal jumps in his six attempts in the final. His other legal jump stood at 7.82m.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-Tang took the gold medal in the event with a best effort of 8.02m even as China's Zhang Mingkun took the bronze at 7.92m.

Other Results

India's Abhinaya Shetty finished sixth in women's high jump final with a best clearance of 1.75m. After clearing 1.65m, 1.70m, and 1.75m in first attempts, Shetty failed to go past 1.80m.