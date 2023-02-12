Asian Indoor Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in 60m hurdles

23-year-old hurdler Jyothi Yarraji clinched the silver in the women's 60m hurdles at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Indian finished just behind Japan's Masumi Aoki, who won the gold.

Yarraji clocked in second place with a timing of 8.13, just 0.12 seconds more than Aoki's 8.01s gold-winning sprint. While Jyothi couldn't get the first prize, she broke her own National Record in 60m hurdles with her final's timings!



It was in the heats that she'd re-written her record after she clocked 8.13. Interestingly, this is the 5th time the youngster has broken the 60m Hurdles National Indoor Record in 2023 alone.

With her silver, India's tally goes up to 8 medals at the tournament. Other medallists include Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Gold- Shot Put), Karanveer Singh (Silver- Shot Put), Swapna Burman (Silver- Pentathlon), Praveen Chithravel (Silver- Triple Jump), Pavithra Vengatesh (Silver- Pole Vault), Rosy Meena Paulraj (Bronze- Pole Vault), Jeswin Aldrin (Silver- Long Jump).