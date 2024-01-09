Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji to lead Indian squad

Jyothi Yarraji and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will lead the 15-member strong Indian athletics team for the upcoming Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 starting from 21st February in Tehran, Iran.

Athletics Federation of India announced the team on social media website X (formerly Twitter).

The team will consist of experienced campaigner and Asian Champion Tajinder Pal Singh Toor who will be defending his title in the Shot Put. He was the only gold medalist for India in the last edition of the tournament.

Jyothi Yarraji and Pavithra Venkatesh will look to upgrade their medal colour from silver to gold in 60m hurdles and Pole Vault.

Asian Games medalists Harmilan Bains (1500m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), and Gulveer Singh (3000m) will also be participating the in event. Nayana James and Shaili Singh will represent India in the long jump event.

India won a total of eight medals in the last event with one gold, six silver, and one bronze medal and finished at the sixth position in the medal tally.

TEAM: Elakkiyadasan VK (60m), Tejas Ashok Shirse (60mh), Md Afsal (800m), Ajay Kr (1500m), Gulveer Singh (3000m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Dhanvir (SP). Jyothi Yarraji (60mh), Harmilan Bains (1500m), Ankita (3000m), Nayana J, Shaili S (LJ), Pooja (HJ), Pavithra V, Baranica E (PV). pic.twitter.com/DrXWk5oMqJ — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) January 9, 2024

Indian team for Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Elakkiyadasan VK (60m), Tejas Ashok Shirse (60mh), Md Afsal (800m), Ajay Kr (1500m), Gulveer Singh (3000m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Dhanvir (Shot Put). Jyothi Yarraji (60m Hurdles), Harmilan Bains (1500m), Ankita (3000m), Nayana James, Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Pooja (High Jump), Pavithra V, Baranica E (Pole Vault).