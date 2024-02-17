Athletics
Asian Indoor Athletics C'ship LIVE: Harmilan Bains, Jyothi Yarraji win gold- Blog, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024.
Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 LIVE: Indian athletes will be taking part in the 11th edition of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.
On the first day of the competition, the likes of Jyothi Yarraji, Shaili Singh, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action.
Schedule for day one:
Women's: 60mH heat- Jyothi Yarraji- 12:00 PM, Long Jump- Shaili Singh, Nayana James- 12:10 PM, 1500m- Harmilan Bains- 1:00 PM, 60mH final (If qualified)- 1:30 PM
Men's: 60mH heat- Tejas Shirse- 6:30 PM, Shot Put- Tajinderpal Singh Toor- 6:50 PM, 1500m- Ajay Kumar Saroj- 7:00 PM
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 17 Feb 2024 9:23 AM GMT
Men's events will resume at 6:30 PM.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Tejas Shirse, Dhanvir, and Ajay Kumar Saroj will be in action.
- 17 Feb 2024 9:22 AM GMT
That is all from women's competition.
India has won two gold medals till now with Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan winning the top prize in 60m hurdles and 1500m respectively.
- 17 Feb 2024 8:46 AM GMT
Shaili and Nayana finish 5th and 6th.
Shaili Singh has finished 5th with the best jump of 6.27m and Nayana James comes 6th with the best jump of 6.23m.
- 17 Feb 2024 8:18 AM GMT
Shaili and Nayana has one last chance.
Shaili jumped 6.05m while Nayana jumped 6.16m in their fifth attempt and they have one last chance to cross 6.40m in a bid for medal.
- 17 Feb 2024 8:14 AM GMT
Harmila Bains wins 1500m gold.
Easy win for the Asian Games medalist runner Harmilan Bains in the 1500m as she takes the gold home.
- 17 Feb 2024 8:04 AM GMT
Shaili Singh at fourth place and Nayana James at fifth.
In the long jump, Shaili Singh is in fourth place with a best attempt of 6.27m while Nayana James is at fifth with a best attempt of 6.23m.