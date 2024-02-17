Asian Indoor Athletics C'ship LIVE: Harmilan Bains, Jyothi Yarraji win gold- Blog, Updates

Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 LIVE: Indian athletes will be taking part in the 11th edition of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.

On the first day of the competition, the likes of Jyothi Yarraji, Shaili Singh, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action.

Schedule for day one:

Women's: 60mH heat- Jyothi Yarraji- 12:00 PM, Long Jump- Shaili Singh, Nayana James- 12:10 PM, 1500m- Harmilan Bains- 1:00 PM, 60mH final (If qualified)- 1:30 PM

Men's: 60mH heat- Tejas Shirse- 6:30 PM, Shot Put- Tajinderpal Singh Toor- 6:50 PM, 1500m- Ajay Kumar Saroj- 7:00 PM

Stay tuned for updates.



