Here is everything you need to know about the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Asian Athletics Championships: Indian squad, schedule, medal prospects
Tajinder Toor, Murali Sreeshankar, and Jyothi Yarraji were stand-out performers from National Inter-State Athletics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 July 2023 11:29 AM GMT

Despite a few notable absences, the Indian athletics contingent will look to put on a grand show at the Asian Athletics Championships starting on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

The whole build-up of the tournament has been marred with pull-outs and doping issues. Earlier, shot putter Karanveer Singh failed an out-of-competition dope test, and later, quarter-miler Anjali Devi was caught for doping.

While these two athletes were caught in doping, National record holder quarter-miler Muhammed Anas Yahiya missed due to late entry sent to the Asian Athletics Association.

The trio of world season leader long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, triple jumper Praveen Chitravel -- Asia's best this year -- and medal prospect javelin thrower Rohit Yadav pulled out of the continental showpiece due to their respective injuries.

Sreeshankar, Toor, and Jyothi are India's best medal prospect

Murali Sreeshankar will be raring to go after a disappointing show at the Lausanne Diamond League and will be a top contender for the men's long jump.

In men's shot put, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will look to better his Asian record,d which he broke last month at Inter-State Championships. At the 2019 edition of the championships in Doha, Toor won gold with a throw of 20.22m.

DP Manu and Annu Rani will be India's hope in both javelin events, and despite Rohit Yadav pulling out, India will be hoping for a medal in the javelin.

Abdulla Aboobacker will shoulder the responsibility of fetching at least a medal for India in the men's triple jump, while Tejaswin Shankar, who will be in action on the opening day on Wednesday, will aim for his maiden international podium finish in the decathlon.

National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will make her continental debut, and she is the Asian leader this season with a best of 12.84 seconds.

India can look for two medals in women's long jump through season leader Shaili Singh (SB: 6.76m) and Ancy Sojan (SB:6.56m). Sojan had beaten Shaili in the National Inter-State last month.

In the 2019 edition, India won 16 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) to finish fifth in the medal tally.

Indian Squad for Asian Athletics Championships

Men: Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Nihal Joel William, and Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson (1500m), Gulveer Singh (5000m/10000m), Abhishek Pal (5000m/10000m), Mohammed Nurhasan and Bal Kishan (3000m steeplechase), Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar (400m hurdles), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), DP Manu (javelin throw), Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (20km race walk)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (200m/100m hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (100m hurdles), Aishwarya Mishra (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Chanda and Lavika Sharma (800m), Lili Das (1500m), Ankita (5000m), Parul Chaudhary (5000m/3000m steeplechase), Sanjivani Jadhav (10000m), Priti (3000m steeplechase), Pooja and Rubina Yadav (high jump), Baranica Elangovan (pole vault), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (long jump), Abha Khatua and Manpreet Kaur (shot put), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Priyanka and Bhawna Jat (20km race walk), Rezoana Mallick Heena and Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Jisna Mathew and Subha Venkatesan (4x400)

Schedule (Only Finals)- All times in IST

12 July - Day 1

15:30 Women’s javelin throw final

16:10 Women’s 1500m final

16:15 Women’s triple jump final

17:05 Women’s 4x100m relay final

17:15 Men’s 4x100m relay final

17:55 Men’s 10000m final

13 July - Day 2

9:30 Men’s hammer throw final

15:00 Men’s triple jump final

15:10 Women’s high jump final

16:00 Women’s hammer throw final

16:20 Women’s 100m hurdles final

16:30 Men’s 400m final

16:35 Women’s 400m final

16:45 Men’s 1500m final

17:05 Women’s 10000m final

18:10 Men’s decathlon 1500m final

14 July - Day 3

14:30 Men’s shot put final

14:40 Women’s pole vault final

15:05 Men’s high jump final

15:15 Women’s discus throw final

15:30 Men’s 3000m steeplechase final

15:35 Women’s long jump final

15:45 Women’s 3000m steeplechase final

17:00 Men’s 110m hurdles final

17:50 Women’s 100m final

18:00 Men’s 100m final

15 July - Day 4

16:10 Men’s long jump final

16:30 Women’s 400m hurdles final

16:40 Men’s 400m hurdles final

17:30 Men’s discus throw final

18:40 Mixed 4x400m relay final

18:55 Women’s heptathlon 800m final

16 July - Day 5

04:30 Women’s 20km race walk final

04:30 Men’s 20km race walk final

13:30 Men’s pole vault final

13:40 Women’s shot put final

13:45 Men’s 800m final

13:50 Men’s javelin throw final

13:55 Women’s 800m final

14:05 Women’s 5000m final

14:45 Men’s 5000m final

15:15 Women’s 200m final

15:40 Men’s 200m final

16:35 Women’s 4x400m relay final

17:05 Men’s 4x400m relay final

AthleticsAsian Athletics ChampionshipsAthletics federation of India
