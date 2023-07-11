Asian Athletics Championships: Indian squad, schedule, medal prospects

Despite a few notable absences, the Indian athletics contingent will look to put on a grand show at the Asian Athletics Championships starting on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

The whole build-up of the tournament has been marred with pull-outs and doping issues. Earlier, shot putter Karanveer Singh failed an out-of-competition dope test, and later, quarter-miler Anjali Devi was caught for doping.

While these two athletes were caught in doping, National record holder quarter-miler Muhammed Anas Yahiya missed due to late entry sent to the Asian Athletics Association.

The trio of world season leader long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, triple jumper Praveen Chitravel -- Asia's best this year -- and medal prospect javelin thrower Rohit Yadav pulled out of the continental showpiece due to their respective injuries.

Sreeshankar, Toor, and Jyothi are India's best medal prospect

Murali Sreeshankar will be raring to go after a disappointing show at the Lausanne Diamond League and will be a top contender for the men's long jump.

In men's shot put, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will look to better his Asian record,d which he broke last month at Inter-State Championships. At the 2019 edition of the championships in Doha, Toor won gold with a throw of 20.22m.

DP Manu and Annu Rani will be India's hope in both javelin events, and despite Rohit Yadav pulling out, India will be hoping for a medal in the javelin.

Abdulla Aboobacker will shoulder the responsibility of fetching at least a medal for India in the men's triple jump, while Tejaswin Shankar, who will be in action on the opening day on Wednesday, will aim for his maiden international podium finish in the decathlon.

National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will make her continental debut, and she is the Asian leader this season with a best of 12.84 seconds.

India can look for two medals in women's long jump through season leader Shaili Singh (SB: 6.76m) and Ancy Sojan (SB:6.56m). Sojan had beaten Shaili in the National Inter-State last month.

In the 2019 edition, India won 16 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) to finish fifth in the medal tally.

Indian Squad for Asian Athletics Championships

Men: Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Nihal Joel William, and Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson (1500m), Gulveer Singh (5000m/10000m), Abhishek Pal (5000m/10000m), Mohammed Nurhasan and Bal Kishan (3000m steeplechase), Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar (400m hurdles), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), DP Manu (javelin throw), Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (20km race walk) Women: Jyothi Yarraji (200m/100m hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (100m hurdles), Aishwarya Mishra (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Chanda and Lavika Sharma (800m), Lili Das (1500m), Ankita (5000m), Parul Chaudhary (5000m/3000m steeplechase), Sanjivani Jadhav (10000m), Priti (3000m steeplechase), Pooja and Rubina Yadav (high jump), Baranica Elangovan (pole vault), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (long jump), Abha Khatua and Manpreet Kaur (shot put), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Priyanka and Bhawna Jat (20km race walk), Rezoana Mallick Heena and Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Jisna Mathew and Subha Venkatesan (4x400) Schedule (Only Finals)- All times in IST

12 July - Day 1

15:30 Women’s javelin throw final

16:10 Women’s 1500m final



16:15 Women’s triple jump final



17:05 Women’s 4x100m relay final



17:15 Men’s 4x100m relay final



17:55 Men’s 10000m final



13 July - Day 2



9:30 Men’s hammer throw final



15:00 Men’s triple jump final



15:10 Women’s high jump final



16:00 Women’s hammer throw final



16:20 Women’s 100m hurdles final



16:30 Men’s 400m final



16:35 Women’s 400m final



16:45 Men’s 1500m final



17:05 Women’s 10000m final



18:10 Men’s decathlon 1500m final



14 July - Day 3

14:30 Men’s shot put final

14:40 Women’s pole vault final



15:05 Men’s high jump final



15:15 Women’s discus throw final



15:30 Men’s 3000m steeplechase final



15:35 Women’s long jump final



15:45 Women’s 3000m steeplechase final



17:00 Men’s 110m hurdles final



17:50 Women’s 100m final



18:00 Men’s 100m final



15 July - Day 4



16:10 Men’s long jump final



16:30 Women’s 400m hurdles final



16:40 Men’s 400m hurdles final



17:30 Men’s discus throw final



18:40 Mixed 4x400m relay final



18:55 Women’s heptathlon 800m final



16 July - Day 5



04:30 Women’s 20km race walk final



04:30 Men’s 20km race walk final



13:30 Men’s pole vault final



13:40 Women’s shot put final



13:45 Men’s 800m final



13:50 Men’s javelin throw final



13:55 Women’s 800m final



14:05 Women’s 5000m final



14:45 Men’s 5000m final



15:15 Women’s 200m final



15:40 Men’s 200m final



16:35 Women’s 4x400m relay final



17:05 Men’s 4x400m relay final

