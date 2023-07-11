Athletics
Asian Athletics Championships: Indian squad, schedule, medal prospects
Here is everything you need to know about the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Despite a few notable absences, the Indian athletics contingent will look to put on a grand show at the Asian Athletics Championships starting on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand.
The whole build-up of the tournament has been marred with pull-outs and doping issues. Earlier, shot putter Karanveer Singh failed an out-of-competition dope test, and later, quarter-miler Anjali Devi was caught for doping.
While these two athletes were caught in doping, National record holder quarter-miler Muhammed Anas Yahiya missed due to late entry sent to the Asian Athletics Association.
The trio of world season leader long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, triple jumper Praveen Chitravel -- Asia's best this year -- and medal prospect javelin thrower Rohit Yadav pulled out of the continental showpiece due to their respective injuries.
Sreeshankar, Toor, and Jyothi are India's best medal prospect
Murali Sreeshankar will be raring to go after a disappointing show at the Lausanne Diamond League and will be a top contender for the men's long jump.
In men's shot put, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will look to better his Asian record,d which he broke last month at Inter-State Championships. At the 2019 edition of the championships in Doha, Toor won gold with a throw of 20.22m.
DP Manu and Annu Rani will be India's hope in both javelin events, and despite Rohit Yadav pulling out, India will be hoping for a medal in the javelin.
Abdulla Aboobacker will shoulder the responsibility of fetching at least a medal for India in the men's triple jump, while Tejaswin Shankar, who will be in action on the opening day on Wednesday, will aim for his maiden international podium finish in the decathlon.
National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will make her continental debut, and she is the Asian leader this season with a best of 12.84 seconds.
India can look for two medals in women's long jump through season leader Shaili Singh (SB: 6.76m) and Ancy Sojan (SB:6.56m). Sojan had beaten Shaili in the National Inter-State last month.
In the 2019 edition, India won 16 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) to finish fifth in the medal tally.
Indian Squad for Asian Athletics Championships
Men: Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Nihal Joel William, and Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson (1500m), Gulveer Singh (5000m/10000m), Abhishek Pal (5000m/10000m), Mohammed Nurhasan and Bal Kishan (3000m steeplechase), Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar (400m hurdles), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), DP Manu (javelin throw), Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (20km race walk)
Women: Jyothi Yarraji (200m/100m hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (100m hurdles), Aishwarya Mishra (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Chanda and Lavika Sharma (800m), Lili Das (1500m), Ankita (5000m), Parul Chaudhary (5000m/3000m steeplechase), Sanjivani Jadhav (10000m), Priti (3000m steeplechase), Pooja and Rubina Yadav (high jump), Baranica Elangovan (pole vault), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (long jump), Abha Khatua and Manpreet Kaur (shot put), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Priyanka and Bhawna Jat (20km race walk), Rezoana Mallick Heena and Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Jisna Mathew and Subha Venkatesan (4x400)
Schedule (Only Finals)- All times in IST
12 July - Day 1
15:30 Women’s javelin throw final
16:10 Women’s 1500m final
16:15 Women’s triple jump final
17:05 Women’s 4x100m relay final
17:15 Men’s 4x100m relay final
17:55 Men’s 10000m final
13 July - Day 2
9:30 Men’s hammer throw final
15:00 Men’s triple jump final
15:10 Women’s high jump final
16:00 Women’s hammer throw final
16:20 Women’s 100m hurdles final
16:30 Men’s 400m final
16:35 Women’s 400m final
16:45 Men’s 1500m final
17:05 Women’s 10000m final
18:10 Men’s decathlon 1500m final
14 July - Day 3
14:30 Men’s shot put final
14:40 Women’s pole vault final
15:05 Men’s high jump final
15:15 Women’s discus throw final
15:30 Men’s 3000m steeplechase final
15:35 Women’s long jump final
15:45 Women’s 3000m steeplechase final
17:00 Men’s 110m hurdles final
17:50 Women’s 100m final
18:00 Men’s 100m final
15 July - Day 4
16:10 Men’s long jump final
16:30 Women’s 400m hurdles final
16:40 Men’s 400m hurdles final
17:30 Men’s discus throw final
18:40 Mixed 4x400m relay final
18:55 Women’s heptathlon 800m final
16 July - Day 5
04:30 Women’s 20km race walk final
04:30 Men’s 20km race walk final
13:30 Men’s pole vault final
13:40 Women’s shot put final
13:45 Men’s 800m final
13:50 Men’s javelin throw final
13:55 Women’s 800m final
14:05 Women’s 5000m final
14:45 Men’s 5000m final
15:15 Women’s 200m final
15:40 Men’s 200m final
16:35 Women’s 4x400m relay final
17:05 Men’s 4x400m relay final