Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji to lead Indian challenge- Schedule

A total of 15 Indian athletes will be participating in the 11th edition of the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships starting on Saturday in Tehran, Iran.

Asian Games gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor and star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will lead India's challenge in the event.

Jyothi Yarraji and Pavithra Venkatesh will look to upgrade their medal colour from silver to gold in 60m hurdles and Pole Vault. Asian Games medalists Harmilan Bains (1500m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), and Gulveer Singh (3000m) will also be participating the in event.

Nayana James and Shaili Singh will represent India in the long jump event. India won a total of eight medals in the last event with one gold, six silver, and one bronze medal, and finished at the sixth position in the medal tally.



Asian Athletics Indoor Championships Schedule:

17th February:

Women's: 60mH, Long Jump, Shot Put, 1500m (Heat and Final), 400m (Heat)

Men's: 60mH, Long Jump, Shot Put, 1500m (Heat and Final), 400m (Heat)

18th February:

Women's: 60m, Triple Jump, High Jump, (Heat and Final), 400m (Final), 800m (Heat)

Men's: Pole Vault, Triple Jump, 400m, 60m (Final)

19th February:

Women's: 3000m, 800m, Pole Vault, 4x400m (Final)

Men's: High Jump, 800m, 3000m, High Jump (Final)

Indian squad for Asian Athletics Indoor Championships

Men's Squad

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), VK Elakkiyadasan (60m), Tejas Ashok Shirse (60m hurdles), Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Gulveer Singh (3000m), Dhanvir (shot put).



Women's Squad



Jyothi Yarraji (60m hurdles), Harmilan Bains (1500m), Nayana James (long jump), Shaili Singh (long jump), Ankita (3000m), Pooja (high jump), Pavithra Venkatesh (pole vault), E Baranica (pole vault).

