Asian Athletics C'ship 2023: List of Indian athletes who have qualified

Many Indian athletes have managed to cross the standard set by AFI to qualify for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships over the past week.

Most of the marks were crossed at the 26th edition of the National Federation Cup, held in Ranchi from May 15 to May 18. On the opening day, Gulveer Singh won the gold medal in the men's 10000m race. Twenty athletes made the cut for the Asian Championships.

On the second day, this number was 27. The 30-year-old Olympian Annu Rani's gold medal in the Javelin throw was one among these. On the third day, Jyothi Yarraji was among 12 other athletes who made the cut.

Gulveer Singh of Uttar Pradesh wins men 10,000m gold at Federation Cup in Ranchi today. He clocks 29:05.90 secs to better Asian Championship qualifying time of 29:30. pic.twitter.com/GSImiUuHtj — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 15, 2023

In other meets around the world, steeplechaser Parul Choudhary and long jumper Shaili Singh also made the Asian Championships mark in their events. The Asian Championships are to be held in Bangkok from July 12 to July 16, 2023.

Here is a list of Indian Athletes who have qualified for Asian Athletics Championships

S.NO Name of Player Category Event Mark set By AFI Time/points 1 RAJESH RAMESH Men 400m Run 46.17s 46.13 2 MUHAMMED AJMAL V Mens 400m Run 46.17s 45.85 3 KRISHAN KUMAR men 800m Run 1:49.05 1:46.83 4 MOHAMMED AFSAL P Men 800m Run 1:49.05 1:47.66 5 ANKESH CHAUDHARY Men 800m Run 1:49.05 1:48.38 6 ANU KUMAR Men 800m Run 1:49.05 1:48.84 7 JINSON JOHNSON Men 1500m Run 3:47.84 3:44.43 8 ABHISHEK SINGH THAKUR Men 1500m Run 3:47.84 3:45.32 9 RAHUL Men 1500m Run 3:47.84 3:45.72 10 RAHUL BALODA Men 1500m Run 3:47.84 3:46.17 11 SACHELAL PATEL Men 1500m Run 3:47.84 3:46.32 12 AMAN. Men 1500m Run 3:47.84 3:46.04 13 GULVEER SINGH Men 5000m Run 14:00.00 13:54.41 14 ABHISHEK PAL Men 5000m Run 14:00.00 13:56.32 15 HARMAN JOT SINGH Men 5000m Run 14:00.00 13:57.02 16 GAURAV MATHUR Men 5000m Run 14:00.00 13:57.55 17 GURPREET Men 5000m Run 14:00.00 13:59.58 18 SANDEEP SINGH men 5000m Run 14:00.00 13:59.99 19 GULVEER SINGH Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:05.90 20 ABHISHEK PAL Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:07.11 21 ROHIT KUMAR Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:08.95 22 UTTAM CHAND Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:09.82 23 GURPREET Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:12.32 24 KARTIK KUMAR Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:12.57 25 SANDEEP SINGH Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:13.99 26 HARMAN JOT SINGH Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:14.31 27 PRITAM KUMAR Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:16.98 28 HARISH. Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:18.35 29 MURLI KUMAR GAVIT Men 10000m Run 29:30.00 29:18.35

30 YASHAS P Men 400m Hurdles 49.75 49.40 31 SANTHOSH T Men 400m Hurdles 49.75 49.51 32 MD NUR HASAN Men 3000m Steeplechase 8:40.00 8:30.56 33 ABDULLA ABOOBACKER Men Triple Jump 16.60 16.76m 34 TAJINDERPAL SINGH TOOR Men Shot Put 19.00 20.42m 35 SAHIB SINGH Men Shot Put 19.00 19.23m 36 KARANVEER SINGH Mens Shot Put 19.00 19.05m 37 JYOTHI YARRAJI WOMENS 200m 23.50 23.42 38 ROHIT YADAV Men Javelin Throw 78.23 83.40m 39 MANU D P Men Javelin Throw 78.23 82.95m 40 SACHIN YADAV Men Javelin Throw 78.23 80.27m 41 PRIYA HABBATHAN MOHAN WOMENS 400m Run 53.54 53.40 42 SONIA BAISHYA WOMENS 400m Run 53.54 53.42 43 AISHWARYA KAILASH MISHRA WOMENS 400m Run 53.54 52.85 44 R VITHYA RAMRAJ WOMENS 400m Run 53.54 53.32 45 ARCHANA SUSEENDRAN WOMENS 200m Run 23.50 23.46 46 CHANDA. WOMENS 800m Run 2:05.74 2:01.79 47 LAVIKA SHARMA WOMENS 800m Run 2:05.74 2:03.70 48 TWINKLE. WOMENS 800m Run 2:05.74 2:03.74 49 POOJA. WOMENS 800m Run 2:05.74 2:04.81 50 ASHAKIRAN BARLA WOMENS 800m Run 2:05.74 2:04.82



51 ANKITA. WOMENS 1500m Run 4:17.90 4:16.99 52 CHANDA. WOMENS 1500m Run 4:17.90 4:17.55 53 JYOTHI YARRAJI WOMENS 100m Hurdles 13.63 12.89 54 R.NITHYA RAMRAJ S.RAMRA WOMENS 100m Hurdles 13.63 13.44 55 SAPNA KUMARI WOMENS 100m Hurdles 13.63 13.58 56 PRAGYAN PRASHANT SAHU WOMENS 100m Hurdles 13.63 13.60 57 PRITI LAMBA WOMENS 3000m Steeplechase 9:58.55 9:47.78

58 RUBINA YADAV WOMENS High Jump 1.80m 1.80m 59 ANCY SOJAN E WOMENS Long Jump 6.45 6.56m 60 Shaili Singh Womens (Grand Prix ) long jump 6.45 6.65m 61 ABHA KHATUA Womens

Shot Put 16.30 16.57m 62 MANPREET KAUR Womens Shot Put 16.30 6.57m 63 Parul Chaudhary Womens 3000m steeplechase 9:58.55 9:58.55 64 ANNU RANI Womens Javelin Throw 54.73 59.24m