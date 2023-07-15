Athletics
Asian Athletics Championships Day 4 LIVE: Can Sreeshankar take India past China? — Live Scores, Updates, Medals
India are currently in third spot on the 2023 AAC medal tally with 5 gold medals behind Japan and China.
Asian Athletics Championships LIVE: On the fourth and penultimate day in Bangkok, Thailand, India will have some of their best jumpers in action. Sreeshankar will be going for gold in long jump, while high jump sees both Tejaswin Shankar and Sarvesh Kushare vie for medals.
With 5 gold medals, India is currently ranked third behind Japan, tussling with China which has the same number of gold medals but more total medals.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 15 July 2023 6:10 AM GMT
Moment of the 2023 AAC so far
Jyothi Yarraji has been in supreme form over the last year, but the tag of Asian champion sounds especially nice. Especially given that politicians and social media influencers have been lining up to make some content on her in the last 2 days ever since her 100m hurdles gold.
Up on the podium after her 100m hurdles final, Jyothi tried her hardest but eventually let a tear fall as the Indian anthem played.
- 15 July 2023 6:06 AM GMT
Day 4 Schedule
Swapna Barman will have her events coming up in the afternoon session. The jumpers to come in soon after that.
- 15 July 2023 6:02 AM GMT
Swapna Barman in silver medal spot
Swapna Barman has carried on being in the medal places in Heptathlon. She has lost her lead though and is currently in silver medal spot.
Two events remain for heptathletes - Javelin throw and 800m.
- 15 July 2023 6:00 AM GMT
Indian Medallists at 2023 Asian Athletics Championships so far
Day 1
Abhishek Pal (10,000m bronze)
Day 2
Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles gold), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m gold), Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple jump gold), Aishwarya Misra (400m bronze), Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon bronze).
Day 3
Tajinder Toor (Shot put gold), Parul Choudhary (3000m steeplechase gold), Shaili Singh (Long Jump silver)
- 15 July 2023 5:58 AM GMT
India on 3rd place in medal tally
Japan currently leads the medal tally at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. With eleven gold, eight silver and five bronze, they top the standings, followed by China, who have an overall tally of 15 medals. India sit third in the medal tally with nine medals, which include five gold, one silver and three bronze.
India and China will be fighting for the second spot on the table through the day. Sreeshankar and the high jumpers are set to be in the first medal event of the day.
- 15 July 2023 5:56 AM GMT
Jyothi Yarraji into 200m semis
Jyothi Yarraji, fresh off her 100m hurdles gold, is in the 200m event today. In the morning session, she finished 2nd in her Heat clocking 23.85s. The semis are scheduled for later in the evening.
- 15 July 2023 5:52 AM GMT
Men's 4*400 relay team top heat
Some news from the morning session. The Indian quartert of Amoj Jacobs, Nihal Joel, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Rahul Ramesh Kadam clocked 3:04.38 to take the top spot in heat 1 of men 4*400 relay.
Their final will be on Sunday, the concluding day of this event.