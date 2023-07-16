2023 Asian Athletics C'ship Day 5 LIVE: Jyothi Yarraji eyes 2nd gold on final day— Live Updates, Results, Medals, Blog

India will look to add to their six gold medals on the final day of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships at the Suphachalasai Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday. With 6 gold medals, India need two more golds to overtake 2nd-placed China on the medal tally.

The six gold medals so far have been brought by Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Tajinder Toor (shot put), Abdullah Aboobacker (triple jump), Parul Choudhary (3000m steeplechase), Ajay Saroj (1500m) and the mixed 400m relay team. Jyothi Yarraji (200m) and the other relay teams would be India's best bet for more gold today.

Follow Live: