2023 Asian Athletics C'ship Day 5 LIVE: Jyothi Yarraji eyes 2nd gold on final day— Live Updates, Results, Medals, Blog
2023 Asian Athletics Championship Medal Tally: With 6 gold medals, India are currently just behind 2nd placed China. Can Jyothi Yarraji and the relay teams take us to 2nd on the final day?
India will look to add to their six gold medals on the final day of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships at the Suphachalasai Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday. With 6 gold medals, India need two more golds to overtake 2nd-placed China on the medal tally.
The six gold medals so far have been brought by Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Tajinder Toor (shot put), Abdullah Aboobacker (triple jump), Parul Choudhary (3000m steeplechase), Ajay Saroj (1500m) and the mixed 400m relay team. Jyothi Yarraji (200m) and the other relay teams would be India's best bet for more gold today.
- 16 July 2023 8:53 AM GMT
Sarvesh Kushare speaks to The Bridge
Here's a look at the miraculous story of Sarvesh Kushare, one of the brightest spots from India's campaign in Thailand over the last five days:
READ | Sarvesh Kushare - India's highest jumper who trained on cattle feed pits
- 16 July 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Evening session schedule: India to end campaign with sprinters
200m Women - Jyothi Yarraji - 4:10 pm IST
4x400m Women Relay - 4:50 pm IST
4x400m Men Relay - 5:15 pm IST
- 16 July 2023 8:37 AM GMT
Afternoon session schedule - Javelin, Shot put, middle distance running
A few medium distance races are coming up, all of which will have a sizeable representation. As is Javelin and Shot Put.
Shot Put Women - Manpreet Kaur, Abha Khatua - 2:40 pm IST
800m Men - Md Afsal, Krishan Kumar - 2:45 pm IST
Javelin Men - DP Manu - 2:50 pm IST
800m Women - Chanda, Lavika Sharma - 2:55 pm IST
5000m Women - Parul Choudhary, Ankita - 3:05 pm IST
5000m Men - Abhishek Pal - 3:50 pm IST
- 16 July 2023 8:29 AM GMT
Racewalk: Bronze for Vikas
In the men's 20km event, Vikas clocked 1:29:32 to take the bronze medal. Yutaro Murayama (1:24:40) of Japan won the gold while Wang Kaihua (1:25:29) of China took the silver medal.
National record holder Akshdeep Singh did not finish the race as he was disqualified by the judges.
Vikas and Priyanka have both qualified for the Athletics World C'ships and the Paris Olympics.
- 16 July 2023 8:28 AM GMT
Morning session: Priyanka Goswami wins silver
The racewalkers had a productive session in the morning. Priyanka Goswami clinched the silver in the women's 20km race, while Vikas Singh bags a bronze in the men's race.
National record holder Priyanka clocked 1 hour 34 minutes and 24 seconds to finish second in the women's 20km race walk event behind Yang Liujing (1:32:37) of China. The 27-year-old Priyanka's time, though, was well outside her personal best of 1:28:45, which she had clocked in 2021.