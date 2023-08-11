Asha Kiran Bala wins 800m silver as India finishes 17th in Commonwealth Youth Games

Three Indian athletes won medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games on sixth and final day of the event, taking India's medal tally to five.

India achieved a 17th place finish in the Games.

Asha Kiran Barla won a silver medal in 800m with a timing of 2:04.99s, falling a few miliseconds short of her personal best mark of 2:04.82, which she achieved at the Federation Cup in May.

England's Gill Phoebe clinched the gold medal notching up a timing of 2:02.30s. Cooper Fleur of Australia settled for bronze for clocking 2:05.86s.

Asha Kiran Barla wins silver in 800m at Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. pic.twitter.com/AOy4Tyxy3J — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 11, 2023

Asha's silver was India's second in the Games, with Shoan Ganguly finishing second in 400m individual medley.



Haryana's Pooja, meanwhile, won the bronze medal in high jump, attaining new personal best with a 1.75m leap. Pooja jumped 1.73m during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships. In Trinidad and Tobago, the youngster was tied with Lousin-Roe Izobelle as both maintained -0.03 gap while taking off.

Australia's Stolberg Toby and England's Brown Thea won the gold and silver medals.

In javelin throw, Arjun, the Asian Youth Athletics Championships silver medallist from Delhi, secured a bronze medal with an effort of 65.94m. He finished behind Jansen Willem Schalk Jacobus and Rutter Tom, who won the gold and silver medals.