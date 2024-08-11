Olympics 2024: Arshad Nadeem receives a heroic welcome on his return to Lahore

Arshad Nadeem made history by breaking Pakistan's forty-year drought for an Olympic gold medal when he won the men's javelin throw gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad threw a massive 92.97m throw to win the gold medal. By winning the medal, he became Pakistan's first individual Olympic gold medallist.

His flight touched down at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday night. Upon landing at the airport, Arshad received a water canon salute.

Arshad Nadeem's father hugging him after he reached airport. Must be the best moment of his life after all he supported his son to chase his dream and now his son has won an Olympics gold medal.

This is what we call a happy ending.pic.twitter.com/RVTqQSSl0H — Abdullah (@abdullahhammad4) August 10, 2024

Upon his arrival, Arshad embraced his parents and elder brother as they garlanded him during an emotional reunion inside the state lounge at the airport.



Later, he met his relatives and villagers, who travelled from his hometown of Mian Channu in the rural Khanewal area of Punjab Province. Despite his flight being scheduled to arrive at 1:29 am, fans thronged the airport terminal since 9 pm.



As soon as Arshad and his family arrived at the terminal's exit gate, the crowd jostled to take a glimpse of him. They tried to garland him and lift him onto their shoulders to celebrate his feat.

Lahore welcomes Arshad Nadeem 💯💓🧿🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/WttavMznuy — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) August 10, 2024

The overwhelming celebration of the crowd forced security officials to intervene and escort Arshad back to the state lounge for safety.

Many government ministers and officials were also present at the state lounge to greet Arshad.

Arshad bagged Pakistan’s first gold medal since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games where the Pakistani men's hockey team won the gold medal.