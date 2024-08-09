Who is Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan's first-ever individual gold medalist

Athletics fans across the world were left in shock and awe when Pakistan's Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem threw 92.97m in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Nadeem's throw meant that he dethroned India's Neeraj Chopra as the Olympic champion and became Pakistan's first-ever individual gold medalist.

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with a season-best throw of 89.45m.

The only medal hopeful from the seven-member Pakistan team, Nadeem is a multiple International medalist with nine international medals.

This is the third multi-sporting event medal for Arshad Nadeem who has already won medals at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

His previous personal best was 90.18m which he threw at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to win the gold medal.

Who is Arshad Nadeem?

Born on January 2, 1997, in Mian Channu, a little town around 300 kilometres (186 miles) southwest of the sprawling metropolis of Lahore, Arshad Nadeem comes from a family of seven siblings.

He was born into a family that was unable to make ends meet with his only source of income being father Muhammad Ashraf who used to work as a construction worker and mason.

A lanky kid in his childhood days, Arshad excelled at various sports including football, hockey, badminton, kabaddi, and Pakistan's favourite cricket. However, on the insistence of his father, Arshad started taking part in the Athletics events.

Before settling for Javelin Throw, he also tried shot put, discus throw, and sprints.

Major Achievements of Arshad Nadeem

Gold -- 2024 Olympic Games, Paris

Silver -- 2023 World Championships, Budapest

Gold -- 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham

Bronze- 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta