Arshad Nadeem back from injury, raring to go against friend Neeraj Chopra

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has recently undergone a successful operation on his elbow. This operation of Nadeem was done by Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa in London. Nadeem has fully recovered after this operation and is ready to give a tough fight on the field.

Pakistan's Nadeem's fight with India's star player Neeraj Chopra is always fun. And this is the reason why Nadeem will be waiting to face Neeraj in the upcoming events once he is fully fit.

The special thing is that without Chopra being on the start list, Arshad Nadeem has not won any major international event. He won gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but the Indian did not participate there. However, after winning the gold, Arshad Nadeem had also said that it would have been more fun to get first place if Neeraj was also in the competition.

Doctor Ali Sher Bajwa told Geo News via a video message from London, "Arshad had two injuries. But, now he is fine and is in recovery. I am happy that our intention behind the surgery was successful. We used state-of-the-art facilities for this surgery."

He added, "Arshad's injury was a bit serious, but even after that he was performing the way only a warrior or a champion can do." Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan wants to fulfill his dream of defeating Neeraj by giving his best in the javelin events to be held in the year 2023 and 2024.