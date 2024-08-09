"Arshad is also my child, I am happy with silver": Neeraj Chopra's mother

As the Javelin Throw competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics ended in Paris, fireworks went off in the Panipat district of Haryana as the pride Neeraj Chopra just became the two-time Olympic medalist.

People came out on the street and started dancing along with fireworks.

While the expectation was of a gold, the silver medal at the Olympics was good enough to make Neeraj Chopra's mother happy.

"I am very happy. This silver feels like gold to me," Neeraj's mother Saroj told ANI after he won the silver medal.

"We are happy and this is good for us. Last time when he came, I made his favourite food and I will do it again," she added further.

WATCH: Fireworks go off in Neeraj Chopra's hometown Panipat after his silver medal win

#WATCH | Haryana: Celebration underway at the residence of Neeraj Chopra, in Panipat as he wins silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/DS84AfmrK1 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

When asked about gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, Saroj said, "He is also my child. Everybody goes there after doing a lot of hard work."

Current World champion Neeraj Chopra threw 89.45m at the 2024 Paris Olympics to clinch the silver medal in the men's Javelin Throw event while gold was won by Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan who broke the Olympic record with his throw of 92.97m.

With this medal, Neeraj Chopra joins star shuttler PV Sindhu and wrestler Sushil Kumar in the list of Indian athletes who have won medals at successive Olympics.