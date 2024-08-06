Olympics 2024:At 6.25 Meters, Armand Duplantis sets a new world record in Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis set a new world record in the men’s pole vault with a remarkable height of 6.25 meters, clinching gold for Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 24-year-old Swede's impressive vault surpassed his previous world record of 6.24 meters set at the Xiamen Diamond League in April this year.

Duplantis also set an Olympic record during the event, clearing 6.10 meters on his next attempt.

This victory not only retained his Olympic title, previously won with a height of 6.02 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Games but also cemented his place as the second pole vaulter ever to secure consecutive Olympic gold medals, joining the ranks of Bob Richards, who achieved the feat in 1952 and 1956.

This is what the #Olympics is about.



About pushing the limits of humankind.



About the absolute camaraderie between athletes.



About the utterly electric atmosphere of this shared experience and Olympics enabling everyone to be in the moment.



Phenomenal Duplantis #GOLD — Pyotr Kurzin (@PKurzin) August 5, 2024

After his historic jump, he took a victory lap wrapped in the Swedish flag, with Abba’s “Dancing Queen” playing in the background.



Reflecting on his record, he shared, “It’s one of those things that doesn’t feel real. It’s such an out-of-body experience.”

In the competition, American Sam Kendricks earned silver with a height of 5.95 meters, while Greece's Emmanouil Karalis secured bronze with a best of 5.90 meters.

Duplantis’s journey in pole vaulting has been nothing short of extraordinary.

First setting a world record at 6.16 meters in February 2020, he has since broken the record six more times.