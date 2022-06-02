Arjun Waskale, Priyanka Sirakwar earn World Athletics U-20 Championships tickets

Arjun Waskale of Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Sirakwar of Uttar Pradesh qualified for the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Cali, Colombia, in the men's 1500m and women's 100m respectively during the National Federation Cup Junior Championships on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Priyanka, who hails from Agra district, clocked 11.80 seconds in the women's 100m in the opening heats. The qualifying mark for the August 1-6 world event is 11.90 seconds.

Aman Khokhar (Uttar Pradesh) was the fastest qualifier from the men's 100m heats, clocking 10.62 seconds, 0.02 seconds adrift of the World Athletics U-20 Championships qualifying mark.

1500m runner Arjun Waskale of MP has qualified for the 2022 U 20 World Championships (Cali, Colombia). He clocked 3:46.31s, almost 6 seconds faster than the 2nd place finisher, today at @afiindia U 20 Fed Cup in Nadiad, Gujarat. Qualifying mark was 3:48.50s. @IExpressSports pic.twitter.com/ua8BcFvAKe — Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) June 2, 2022

The 18-year-old Waskale had the double joy as he not only met the world junior event qualification standard, but also broke Sunil Dawar's meet record by clocking a personal best time of 3:46.31s in the men's 1500m.



Gagan Singh of Haryana made his U-20 debut at the national level with a gold as he won the 5000m race in 14:44.92s, a shade slower than the time he clocked in the state U-20 meet.