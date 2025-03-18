Long distance runner Archana Jadhav handed four-year ban for doping

Long-distance runner Archana Jadhav has been banned for four years starting January 7, 2025 for testing positive for Oxandrolone. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Tuesday disqualified her results from 15 December 2024.

Jadhav’s in-competition sample from the Pune Half Marathon on 15 December 2024 contained the prohibited substance Oxandrolone, which is an androgen and synthetic anabolic steroid. The tests were conducted by the WADA-accredited laboratory in New Delhi.

According to AIU, Jadhav failed to respond by the final deadline of March 3, 2025 despite multiple reminders from the Athletics Federation of India and themselves.

“The AIU has banned Archana Laxman Jadhav (India) for 4 years from 7 January 2025 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Oxandrolone). DQ results from 15 December 2024," AIU posted the development on X, formerly Twitter, along with a letter citing details of the ban.

“On 11 February 2025, the AIU issued the Athlete with a Notice of Charge in accordance with Rule 8.5.1 ADR and Article 7.1 ISRM confirming that she was being charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations under Rule 2.1 ADR and Rule 2.2 ADR (“the Charge”) and that the Consequences included (i) a period of Ineligibility of four (4) years and (ii) disqualification of her results on and since 15 December 2024,” the letter said.

She last competed in the Delhi half marathon in October 2024 in the elite Indian women's race, finishing fourth with a time of 1:20.21 behind winner Lili Das, Kavita Yadav and Priti Lamba. She has a personal best of 35:44.26 in 10,000m, and 1:20:21 in the half marathon.

In the 3,000m, she has a personal best of 10:28.82.