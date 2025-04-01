Annu Rani, Dipanshu win javelin events at India Open Athletics in Punjab

The experienced Annu Rani and the young Dipanshu Sharma won the women's and men's javelin throw competitions respectively at the 2025 India Open Athletics meet in Punjab on Tuesday.

Annu, competing in her second tournament of the season, recorded a best effort of 56.43m with her final attempt to finish on top of the podium.

Jyoti (51.94m) and Uma Choudhary (50.68m) finished second and third respectively.

This is the second domestic win of the season for the 32-year-old Annu, who had won the India Open Throws with an effort of 58.82m last month.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Dipanshu Sharma won men's javelin throw with a best effort of 75.04m.

It was a career personal best for the teenaged Sharma, who surpassed his previous best of 71.21m by nearly four meters.

His 75.04m throw is also the second best at the U20 level in the world this year.

Rishabh Nehra (72.29m) and Majinder Singh (71.14m) finished second and third respectively.



