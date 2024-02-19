Ankita Dhyani claims Silver in 3000m at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Ankita Dhyani clinched the silver medal in the 3000m event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held in Tehran, Iran on Monday.

The race witnessed a fierce competition where Yuma Yamamoto of Japan seized the gold with a remarkable timing of 9:16:71, leaving Ankita to secure the second position with a timing of 9:26:22.

🥈 for Ankit Dhyami!



The middle distance runner bagged 🇮🇳's 1️⃣ silver in a tough field with a timing of 9:26:22 in the 3000m women's event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. 🏃‍♀️



From running with the army men as a young girl to highlighting her tiny village from… pic.twitter.com/k17usO36s2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 19, 2024

Ankita's achievement adds to the growing accolades of Indian athletes at the prestigious championship. A contingent of 15 Indian athletes, comprising eight women and seven men, is currently showcasing their prowess on the track. The championship, which commenced on Friday, has been a stage for showcasing exceptional athleticism from across the continent.



India's history at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships reflects moments of triumph and determination. Notably, in the 2008 edition held in Doha, India ascended to the top of the medal tally. In the current edition, India has already made a significant mark by securing three gold medals. The athletes contributing to India's gold haul include Harmilan Bains, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and Jyothi Yarraji.

Despite the formidable competition, India stands tall with four medals, positioning itself as the second-highest medal winner, trailing closely behind China, which has secured nine medals so far. The commendable performance of the Indian contingent underscores the nation's rising prominence in the realm of indoor athletics.