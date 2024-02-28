Anju Bobby George believes that new long jump format can be game-changer

New Delhi: Legendary Indian long jumped Anju Bobby George believes that the new format of the Long Jump proposed by the World Athletics has divided opinions and could be the game changer going forward.

"Honestly, I don't know how to assess the new format. The decision is getting mixed responses from everyone," Anju told The Bridge on the sidelines of the Bharat Sports Science Conclave.

"Some top athletes are saying it is good that all jumps are valid while some are saying that it is a technical event, so it should be kept like that," she added.

Earlier last week, World Athletics revealed a plan to trial a new format of long jump with a take-off zone instead of a take-off board. In the current long jump format, a jumper runs and takes off the board within the marked area or else it is considered a foul.

Talking about the change, Anju said," There have been instances where I have lost my medals due to a small foul or crossing the board. I believe it is a technical event and the precision should be there. I still don't how it will be perceived."



Anju, who is a former world championship medalist, is considered one of the best jumpers produced by India ever.

When asked about the impact of the decision if implemented, Anju said, "It will be a big game changer as the long jumpers always had the fear of committing the foul while jumping. Athletes can break the world record if they jump without fear. Earlier, the athletes used to slow down their speed fearing the fouls."

While the plan to introduce a jump zone has drawn mixed responses from the athlete's community, the final decision is yet to come and is expected to come later in March.

India has a good pool of long jumpers with the likes of Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar, Ancy Sojan, and Shaili Singh making waves at the international level.