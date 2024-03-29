Anju Bobby George questions Neeraj Chopra's snub as flag bearer for Olympics

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George has questioned the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision for not considering Neeraj Chopra as India’s flag bearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Anju, who is the current vice president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), took social media platform Instagram to express her disappointment over the decision to appoint Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal as the flag bearer of India in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Surprisingly, the Indian Olympic Association did not consider our golden boy Neeraj Chopra as a flag bearer for the 2024 Olympic Games .. ??????ultimately its Neeraj’s choice based on his own assessment of the situation.. still…. Why . ???..,” she wrote in her Instagram.

Last week, the Indian Olympic Association named Achanta Sharath Kamal as the flag bearer and Mary Kom as the chef de mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan has been appointed as the Deputy Chef de Mission for Paris 2024.

“We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication, and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud," IOA said in a statement released during the announcement.

Following the announcement by the IOA, an online debate is going on about the exclusion of the current face of Indian sports Neeraj Chopra as the flag bearer for the opening ceremony.