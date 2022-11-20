Anju Bobby George honoured with Doctorate

The current Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and former long-jumper Anju Bobby George was presented with an honorary doctorate by ITM University, Gwalior, on Saturday. This took place during the institute's 7th Convocation programme.

"The 'Long Jump Queen' of India is one among the renowned female sports personalities during the years of male-dominated early 2000's," the university's LinkedIn post read which graciously introduced George. Some of the other renowned and popular public figures, who excel in their respective fields, who were invited as guests for the event included the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Geetanjali Shree, Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh, amongst others.



