India's Anju Bobby George featured in the list of 40 women celebrated by World Athletics on the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships in 2023, but no Russians did.

USA had six athletes in the list and Kenya had five. Canada, Australia, Norway and China were the other countries to feature more than one woman in the list.

India's Anju Bobby George is the only woman from southeast Asia to feature in the list. China is the only other Asian nation to feature.

The one notable exclusion from the World Athletics list was Russia, a fact which has not eluded Russian athletes.

Russian three-time pole vault world champion Yelena Isinbayeva shared a video of her winning her first world title at Helsinki in 2005 with a world record of 5.01 metres, accusing World Athletics of attempting to write her out of history.

"I remind to the re-elected President of World Athletics of the influence that Yelena Isinbaeva has had on the development of athletics in the world over the past 20 years," she wrote on Instagram.

"It’s just funny to me that not a single one of our athletes is on this list. Isinbayeva has already made a much greater contribution than Stacy Dragila." former Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova told Russian state-run news agency TASS, referring to an American inclusion.

List of 40 women who changed World Athletics

USA - Gail Devers, Stacy Dragila, Allyson Felix, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Brittney Reese

Kenya - Sally Barsosio, Vivian Cheruiyot, Janeth Jepkosgei, Faith Kipyegon, Tegla Loroupe

Canada - Lisa Ferdinand, Abby Hoffman

China - Gong Lijiao, Liu Hong

Australia - Cathy Freeman, Dani Stevens

Norway - Ingrid Kristiansen, Grete Waitz

India - Anju Bobby George

Bahamas - Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Portugal - Susana Feitor

Great Britain - Donna Fraser

New Zealand - Valerie Adams

Namibia - Ans Botha

Ethiopia - Tirunesh Dibaba

Morocco - Nawal El Moutawakel

Uganda - Dorcus Inzikuru

Jamaica - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Peru - Kimberly Garcia

Sweden - Carolina Kluft



Bulgaria - Stefka Kostadinova

Switzerland - Barbara Moser-Mercer

Cuba - Ana Quirot

Colombia - Ximena Restrepo

Venezuela - Yulimar Rojas

Brazil - Claudia Schneck

Netherlands - Sifan Hassan

Czech Republic - Barbora Spotakova

Poland - Anita Wlodarczyk