Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Amlan Borgohain sets new 100m National Record
Amlan Borgohain ran 100m in an impressive 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships earlier today.
Young Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain, on Monday, set a new national record in men's 100m sprint. The 24-year-old ran the distance in an impressive 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli earlier today.
Amlan, today, shaved off almost 0.09 seconds from his previous 100m best of 10.34 seconds. The Assam lad broke the record of 10.26 seconds set by Amiya Kumar Mallick more than six years back in 2016.
Borgohain, who trains at the Reliance High Performance Centre in Odisha, also holds the men's 200m national record against his name. He had achieved this feat during the 25th National Federation Cup earlier this year, clocking 20.52 seconds.
Next Story