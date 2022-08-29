Amlan Borgohain sets new 100m National Record

Young Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain, on Monday, set a new national record in men's 100m sprint. The 24-year-old ran the distance in an impressive 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli earlier today.

Amlan, today, shaved off almost 0.09 seconds from his previous 100m best of 10.34 seconds. The Assam lad broke the record of 10.26 seconds set by Amiya Kumar Mallick more than six years back in 2016.





Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016) #NationalSportsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/2mFvWZVRHe — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 29, 2022

Borgohain, who trains at the Reliance High Performance Centre in Odisha, also holds the men's 200m national record against his name. He had achieved this feat during the 25th National Federation Cup earlier this year, clocking 20.52 seconds.