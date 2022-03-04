Amit Khatri disqualified at World Team Race Walking; Reshma Patel finishes 22nd

In a heartbreak for India, the country's premier race-walker - Amit Khatri, was disqualified during the U-20 10km event at the ongoing World Team Racewalking Championships. The 18-year-old was leading the pack until after 9 km, before he was shown his final red card and disqualified.

Amit - a World U20 silver medallist, started off well in Muscat and maintained his pace rather well throughout. The youngster, however, seemed to have been unaware of the number of cards he was sitting on as when he tried to accelerate in the final stretch. Khatri unfortunately lost his form in the process and was disqualified.

The India's disqualification meant that China's Wang Hongren walked away with the gold medal with a timing of 44:06, while Italy's Giampaolo Diego and Zheng Yu of China bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

On the other side, the only Indian in the women's U-20 10km section - Reshma Patel, finished 22nd with her season best timing of 53:10.