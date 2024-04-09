Aishwarya Mishra's bronze at Asian Athletics C'ships upgraded to silver

Indian quarter-miler Aishwarya Mishra saw her bronze medal in 400m at the Asian Athletics Championships upgraded to silver as original second-place finisher Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failed a dope test.

"The AIU has banned Farida Soliyeva (Uzbekistan) for 3 years from 13 September 2023 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Meldonium). DQ (disqualify) results from 13 July 2023," the AIU said.

Farida Soliyeva was suspended for using the prohibited substance meldonium in a urine sample provided during the in-competition testing on 13 July 2023 at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

On 8 August 2023, the World Anti-Doping Agency (“WADA”) accredited laboratory in Bangkok, Thailand reported an Adverse Analytical Finding in the Sample based on the presence of Meldonium



In September 2023, AIU notified Farida about the result and sought an explanation.

"In the spring of 2023, I took Riboskin to support my heart muscles. Despite this, I had pain and I turned to a doctor I knew who recommended Ripronate. I didn't know it contained prohibited substances," Farida said in her explanation sent to the AIU.

In March 2024 the Athlete admitted the consequences of her action and accepted the sanctions after a couple of more exchanges.

Soliyeva had finished second with a time of 52.95 seconds while Mishra was third in 53.07 seconds. Nadeesha Ramanayake of Sri Lanka won gold with a time of 52.61 seconds.

Mishra was also part of the mixed 4x400m relay team that won gold as well as the women's 4x400m relay team that bagged a bronze in the championships.

India had won 27 medals, including six gold, to finish overall third in the championships.