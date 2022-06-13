CWG Begin In
Athletics

Aishwarya Babu sets new Triple Jump National Record; goes past CWG qualifying standard

Aishwarya Babu leapt a massive distance of 14.14m at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Meet.

Aishwarya Babu long jump
Aishwarya Babu (Source: AFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-13T20:54:07+05:30

The 24-year-old Indian triple jumper, Aishwarya Babu, on Monday, set a new national record in women's triple jump. The 24-year-old from Karnataka leapt a massive distance of 14.14m at the ongoing National Inter State Athletics Meet.

Aishwarya went past Mayookha Johny's 11-year-old record of 14.11m by a mere 0.03m in Chennai. With this attempt Aishwarya also went past the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifying standards which was set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at 13.70m.


Aishwarya had earlier taken the athletics fans in the country by surprise when she leapt a massive distance of 6.73m in women's long jump qualifying round on Sunday. This was the best-ever jump by an Indian woman other than the legendary Anju Bobby George.

With Aishwarya excelling in both long jump and triple jump at the Inter State Athletics Meet, it remains to be seen which event she would decide to focus on in the coming times.

