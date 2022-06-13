Aishwarya Babu sets new Triple Jump National Record; goes past CWG qualifying standard

The 24-year-old Indian triple jumper, Aishwarya Babu, on Monday, set a new national record in women's triple jump. The 24-year-old from Karnataka leapt a massive distance of 14.14m at the ongoing National Inter State Athletics Meet.

Aishwarya went past Mayookha Johny's 11-year-old record of 14.11m by a mere 0.03m in Chennai. With this attempt Aishwarya also went past the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifying standards which was set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at 13.70m.





New Women's Triple Jump National Record ⏲️🔥



Aishwarya Babu sets the new NR with a jump of 14.14m. She breaks Mayookha Johny's previous timing of 14.11m which she set in 2011.#Athletics pic.twitter.com/V3QxPlpiFR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 13, 2022

Aishwarya had earlier taken the athletics fans in the country by surprise when she leapt a massive distance of 6.73m in women's long jump qualifying round on Sunday. This was the best-ever jump by an Indian woman other than the legendary Anju Bobby George.

With Aishwarya excelling in both long jump and triple jump at the Inter State Athletics Meet, it remains to be seen which event she would decide to focus on in the coming times.