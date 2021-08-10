Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 4
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

AFI directs state bodies to host javelin competitions on 7th August every year to honour Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra had bagged the gold medal in men's javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on 7th August 2021.

Neeraj Chopra
X

Neeraj Chopra (Source: Reuters)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-08-10T12:52:07+05:30

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has asked all its state members to host javelin throw competitions every year on 7th August to honour India's second individual Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

The 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra had bagged the gold medal in men's javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on 7th August 2021.

The Haryana lad had scripted history then at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo when he threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to end India's medal drought in athletics at the Olympics.


Tokyo Olympics Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Athletics federation of India 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X