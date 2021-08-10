Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
AFI directs state bodies to host javelin competitions on 7th August every year to honour Neeraj Chopra
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has asked all its state members to host javelin throw competitions every year on 7th August to honour India's second individual Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.
The 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra had bagged the gold medal in men's javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on 7th August 2021.
The Haryana lad had scripted history then at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo when he threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to end India's medal drought in athletics at the Olympics.
