AFI releases qualification standard for Asian Athletics Championships

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the qualification standards for the upcoming 2023 Asian Athletics Championships on the eve of the 26th National Federation Cup in Ranchi.

The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships is slated to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 12th to 16th July 2023. The final date to sent entries for the event is set at 11th June 2023.

The Federation Cup which will be held from 15th to 18th May 2023, will be the first of the qualification events for the continental competition.

The following is how the entry standards for the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships reads:





Event Men Women 100m 10.19s 11.44s 200m 20.61s 23.50s 400m 46.17s 53.54s 800m 1:49.05s 2:05.74s 1500m 3:47.84s 4:17.90s 5000m 14:00.00s 15:49.00s 10000m 29:30.00s 33:00.00s 3000m Steeplechase 8:40.00s 9:58.55s 110m/100m Hurdles 13.57s 13.63s 400m Hurdles 49.75s 57.48s High Jump 2.24m 1.80m Pole Vault 5.40m 4.10m Long Jump 7.85m 6.45m Triple Jump 16.60m 13.58m Shot Put 19.00m 16.30m Discus Throw 58.00m 55.59m Hammer Throw 71.10m 62.03m Javelin Throw 78.23m 54.73m 4x100m Relay 39.00s 44.50s 4x400m Relay 3:05.00s 3:37.27s Decathlon/Heptathlon 7500 points 5528 points 20km Racewalk 1:23.30hr 1:35.00hr







