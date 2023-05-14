Athletics
AFI releases qualification standard for Asian Athletics Championships
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the qualification standards for the upcoming 2023 Asian Athletics Championships on the eve of the 26th National Federation Cup in Ranchi.
The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships is slated to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 12th to 16th July 2023. The final date to sent entries for the event is set at 11th June 2023.
The Federation Cup which will be held from 15th to 18th May 2023, will be the first of the qualification events for the continental competition.
The following is how the entry standards for the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships reads:
|
Event
|
Men
|
Women
|
100m
|
10.19s
|
11.44s
|
200m
|
20.61s
|
23.50s
|
400m
|
46.17s
|
53.54s
|
800m
|
1:49.05s
|
2:05.74s
|
1500m
|
3:47.84s
|
4:17.90s
|
5000m
|
14:00.00s
|
15:49.00s
|
10000m
|
29:30.00s
|
33:00.00s
|
3000m Steeplechase
|
8:40.00s
|
9:58.55s
|
110m/100m Hurdles
|
13.57s
|
13.63s
|
400m Hurdles
|
49.75s
|
57.48s
|
High Jump
|
2.24m
|
1.80m
|
Pole Vault
|
5.40m
|
4.10m
|
Long Jump
|
7.85m
|
6.45m
|
Triple Jump
|
16.60m
|
13.58m
|
Shot Put
|
19.00m
|
16.30m
|
Discus Throw
|
58.00m
|
55.59m
|
Hammer Throw
|
71.10m
|
62.03m
|
Javelin Throw
|
78.23m
|
54.73m
|
4x100m Relay
|
39.00s
|
44.50s
|
4x400m Relay
|
3:05.00s
|
3:37.27s
|
Decathlon/Heptathlon
|
7500 points
|
5528 points
|
20km Racewalk
|
1:23.30hr
|
1:35.00hr