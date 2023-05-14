Log In
Athletics

AFI releases qualification standard for Asian Athletics Championships

AFI announced the qualification standards for the upcoming 2023 Asian Athletics Championships on the eve of the 26th National Federation Cup.

Jyothi Yarraji in action at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship this month (IAAF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 May 2023 11:24 AM GMT

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the qualification standards for the upcoming 2023 Asian Athletics Championships on the eve of the 26th National Federation Cup in Ranchi.

The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships is slated to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 12th to 16th July 2023. The final date to sent entries for the event is set at 11th June 2023.

The Federation Cup which will be held from 15th to 18th May 2023, will be the first of the qualification events for the continental competition.

The following is how the entry standards for the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships reads:


Event

Men

Women

100m

10.19s

11.44s

200m

20.61s

23.50s

400m

46.17s

53.54s

800m

1:49.05s

2:05.74s

1500m

3:47.84s

4:17.90s

5000m

14:00.00s

15:49.00s

10000m

29:30.00s

33:00.00s

3000m Steeplechase

8:40.00s

9:58.55s

110m/100m Hurdles

13.57s

13.63s

400m Hurdles

49.75s

57.48s

High Jump

2.24m

1.80m

Pole Vault

5.40m

4.10m

Long Jump

7.85m

6.45m

Triple Jump

16.60m

13.58m

Shot Put

19.00m

16.30m

Discus Throw

58.00m

55.59m

Hammer Throw

71.10m

62.03m

Javelin Throw

78.23m

54.73m

4x100m Relay

39.00s

44.50s

4x400m Relay

3:05.00s

3:37.27s

Decathlon/Heptathlon

7500 points

5528 points

20km Racewalk

1:23.30hr

1:35.00hr



