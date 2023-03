AFI announces whistle-blower policy against doping and age fraud in athletics

The Athletics Federation of India on Friday announced the launch of a whistle-blower policy against doping and age fraud in the track and field sport in the country.

The AFI said it decided to strengthen "its war against doping and age fraud" to ensure the integrity of the sport during its Executive Committee meeting held a few days ago at Kaziranga in Assam.

"AFI has announced the launch of a whistle-blower policy against doping and age fraud to ensure the integrity of the sport," the AFI said in a release.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said the Executive Committee also decided to conduct the National Marathon Championships in the coming season. "It has long been felt that AFI must reach out to the larger running community and conduct the National Marathon Championships on its own.

We are working out the modalities and will share details soon," he said. Among many crucial decisions taken during the two-day meeting, doing away from over-training and early specialization of athletes were prominent.

"The Executive Committee felt that though India topped the medals tally in the Asian Youth Championships in Kuwait, the performance did not match expectations. We believe that early specialization and over-training contributed to that," Sumariwalla said.

The AFI Executive Committee also approved revamping the SAHAS (Safeguarding Against Harassment and Abuse in Sport) policy.

"We are one of the first to bring out a comprehensive policy on safeguarding athletes and other stakeholders from harassment and abuse. The revamped policy was discussed and approved during the meeting," the AFI chief said. AFI Planning Committee Chairman Lalit Bhanot stressed on making track and field sports accessible to all.