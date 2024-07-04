AFI names 28-member Athletics team for Paris Olympics, Jeswin misses out

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the 28-member Athletics contingent of India selected by the Athletics Federation of India selection panel for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old Tokyo Games gold medallist and reigning world champion in javelin throw has decided to skip the last Diamond League this weekend in Paris to prepare for the quadrennial extravaganza as almost all the selected names are on expected lines.

The 28-member Indian athletics contingent includes 11 female athletes for the Olympic Games starting July 26. The track and field competition will be held at Stade de France in Paris between August 1 and August 11.

World Athletics has also introduced a marathon race walk mixed relay events at the Paris Olympic Games, while men’s 50km race walk has been excluded from the Olympics program.

Among notable misses are Long Jumper Jeswin Aldrin and Race Walker Ram Baboo.

In the men's long jump, Jeswin is ranked 33rd in the rankings by World Athletics and might get an invite once Murali Sreeshankar officially pulls out. But it will be up to AFI if they want to send him or not.

In men's 20km racewalking, Vikash Singh was selected ahead of Ram Baboo while Suraj Panwar got the nod for the race walk mixed marathon.

Indian Athletics Contingent for 2024 Paris Olympics

Men: Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon)

Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m). Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Prachi (4x400m relay), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/ race walk mixed marathon).