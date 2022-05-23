My next aim is to reach World Championships final: Triple Jumper Abdulla Aboobacker after breaching 17m

For the close followers of Indian athletics, Abdulla Ibnu Aboobacker has been an exciting prospect over the past few seasons. The now 26-year-old has been putting up some very consistent jumps for the past few years.



Having gone past the 16m mark for the first time in 2018 with a best leap of 16.28m, Aboobacker has been on a constant upward curve. He improved his Personal Best to 16.67m a year later in 2019, before reaching 16.84 in 2021 and becoming only the third Indian to breach the 17m mark with a massive jump of 17.19m at the recently concluded Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 3 in Bhubaneswar. Aboobacker started off in a modest fashion at the Kalinga Stadium with a jump of mere 16m before fouling in his next three attempts. "I did not put in a lot of effort in my first attempt. I just wanted to get a feel of things and it was more of a warm-up attempt. The next three jumps, I felt were very good. I am sure I reached close to 17m then but was fouled every time," Aboobacker tells The Bridge. With the pressure mounting and his statemate Eldhose Paul looking in prime position to take home the gold from IGP 3, Aboobacker upped his game. Not only did he come up with his career's personal best jump, but he also became only the third Indian to breach the 17m mark in triple jump after Renjith Maheshwary and Arpinder Singh. "There was a lot of pressure. I was unable to think clearly after those three foul attempts. But, thankfully my coach Harikrishnan was there to encourage and motivate me. He kept telling me that I have two more attempts and even if I foul again, it would not matter. That gave me the confidence and the result was there to see," says Aboobacker about his 17.19m jump.

Abdulla Aboobacker (Source: Athletics Federation of India)

Focus on World Championships