Abdulla Aboobacker wins men's triple jump gold by 1cm at Qosanov Memorial

India's Abdulla Aboobacker clinched the men's triple jump gold at the 2025 Qosanov Memorial in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Competing in what is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level event, Aboobacker recorded a best effort of 16.08m to finish on top of the podium with his third attempt.

It was a slender win for Aboobacker, who is vying for a direct qualification to the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

The second and third placed South Koreans – Yu Gyumin and Kim Jangwoo – both registered a best effort of 16.07m, just 1cm short of Aboobacker's gold medal winning leap.

While Yu and Kim recorded their best jumps in their first and second attempts respectively, Aboobacker only got to his best with his third try.

The Indian had fouled his first attempt and registered a distance of 15.94m with his second.

After taking the lead of the competition in the third round, Aboobacker skipped his fourth attempt. He then went on to foul his final two attempts as well.

Aboobacker's gold win at the Qosanov Memorial comes just a day after Murali Sreeshankar's gold win in men's long jump at the same meet.

Just like Sreeshankar, Aboobacker too was challenged was a headwind. His best leap game against a wind reading of -0.4m/s.

Sreeshankar was competing in just his third competition since return after a year long injury lay-off which had forced him out of the 2024 Paris Olympics last season.