Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold in Kazakhstan

India's Murali Sreeshankar bagged the men's long jump gold at the 2025 Qosanov Memorial – a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event – in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Sreeshankar, who recently made a return from injury, recorded a best effort of 7.94m to finish on top of the podium.

The 26-year-old Sreeshankar started registered his best leap of the day with his first attempt.

His next three jumps read 7.73m, 7.58m, and 7.57m were all into a strong headwind, which made the competition challenging.

Sreeshankar finally wrapped up his campaign with 7.80m and 7.79m as he struggled to better his first attempt.

Competing in what was just his third competition on return, Sreeshankar also pocketed a prize money of USD 300 for his efforts in Kazakhstan.





#TOPScheme athlete Murali Sreeshankar continues his fine form post comeback, clinching 1st place in Men’s Long Jump at the XXXIV Qosanov Memorial 🇰🇿 with a best leap of 7.94m .



Janry Ubas of Philippines (7.53m) and Nazim Babyev of Azerbaijan (7.48m) took home the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Sreeshankar is currently in pursuit of the 2025 World Athletics Championships qualification. The direct qualification mark for the global event in men's long jump stands at 8.27m.