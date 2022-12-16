812 articles - Neeraj Chopra is the most written-about athlete in the world

India's Neeraj Chopra has displaced the sprint legend Usain Bolt as the most written-about athlete in the world. The Jamaican world record holder in 100m and 200m has lost this race for the first time in years.

As per a report in AFP, Neeraj Chopra leads the way with a total of 812 articles as the most written-about track and field athlete the year in a report released by World Athletics.

The javelin thrower has managed to pip the Jamaican sprint trio of Elaine Thompson Herah (751 articles), Shelley Ann Fraser Pryce (698 articles) and Sherika Jackson (679 articles). Usain Bolt was recorded in a total of 574 articles.

"It is an interesting one. For the first time this year Usain Bolt has not led the list of the most written about athletes of the year," Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics was quoted as saying.

World Athletics attributed the data to media analysis company Unicepta.

Neeraj Chopra had enjoyed a terrific season, winning India's first-ever Diamond League title. He had also earned the silver medal in the 2022 World Athletics Championships, becoming only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to medal in the global event.



