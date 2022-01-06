AFI set to appoint 6 foreign coaches to train Indian athletes

India is set to get six new foreign athletics coaches until the 2024 Paris Olympics, at a combined monthly cost of around $4200. With a nod from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has made the signings, according to The New Indian Express.

List of coaches

Javelin throw - Kimmo Kinnunen (Finland)

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is training under his personal coach Klaus Bartonietz. Klaus was recently extended by the AFI till 2024. Kimmo Kinnunen will be training all other national campers.

Shotput / Discus Throw - Steffen Reumann (Germany)

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is set to be coached by bio-mechanic specialist coach Steffen Reumann.

Racewalking - Tatiana Sibileva (Russia)

Tokyo Olympic racewalkers Sandeep Kumar, Manish Rawat, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat, would all be looking forward to training under Tatiana. She has earlier coached the Chinese junior and youth teams as well as the Turkish National team.

Long Jump/Triple Jump - Juan Gualberto Napoles Cardenas (Cuba)

The likes of Mohammed Anees, Nirmal Sabu, U Karthik and Abdulla Aboobacker will be coached by the Cuban.

Sprints / Relays (100m, 200m, 400m, 4*100m, 4*400m) - Josef Lisowski (Poland)

Sprints and relay Josef Lisowski, who earlier trained the Poland relay team, will fill in the shoes of veteran coach Galina Bukharina, whose contract is likely to end after the Asian Games.

Middle Distance - Scott Simmons (USA)

Scott Simons will be stepping in as the middle and long-distance coach and training with athletes like PU Chitra, Lili Das, Parul Chaudhary and Avinash Sable (steeplechase).