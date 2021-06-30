World champion in women's 400m Salwa Eid Naser handed 2-year ban, to miss Tokyo Olympics

The world champion in women's 400m dash, Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain has been handed a two-year ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal against an earlier decision that cleared the over a case of missed drug tests in 2019.

Naser is set to miss both the Tokyo Olympics and next year's World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Naser's ban begins today and will continue till early 2023. She will credit for time served during a provisional suspension from June to October last year.



Naser had initially missed three anti-doping tests in a span of a year and escaped the provisional ban. In October 2020, a disciplinary tribunal dismissed one of the missed tests, citing a tester knocking on a storage unit door rather than her apartment in the confusion of her location. It caused a filing error. In October 2020, a disciplinary tribunal dismissed one of the missed tests, citing a tester knocking on a storage unit door rather than her apartment in the confusion of her location. It caused a filing error.

However, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed this decision, the CAS has ruled in their favour and found Naser guilty of an anti-doping rule violation.



The 23-year-old, who was born in Nigeria but runs for Bahrain, has therefore been banned for two years, from today. All results achieved by Nasser from November 25 2019 onwards will also be disqualified. Naser, the 2017 World 400m silver medalist, beat Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. Miller-Uibo has said she will race the 200m at the Olympics and not the 400m, choosing one because the events overlap.







