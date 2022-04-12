3 arrested for sexually assaulting junior athlete in Bhubaneswar

The Odisha police on Sunday arrested three students for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy during an athletics event in Bhubaneswar. The accused were identified as Suraj Thakur, Jagannath Dash and Ashish Patra.

The incident came to light after the teenage victim revealed the ordeal to his parents, who in turn filed a police complaint.

As per reports, the victim was sodomised for his poor performance at an athletics event in a private university at Bhubaneswar.

"They called me to their hostel room on Sunday and hurled abuses at me as I failed to qualify for the long jump event. They also forced me to strip and sexually assaulted me," the class X student stated in his complaint.

Hailing from Rourkela, the victim also alleged that the accused filmed him nude and circulated the video amongst their friends. The accused also video-called two of the victim's friends and showed them his nude photos.



