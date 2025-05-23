2025 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Neeraj Chopra settles for second best

Overcast skies and chilly temperatures greeted Neeraj Chopra at the 2025 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzów, Poland, on Friday.

His duel with Julian Weber was the headline act of the javelin throw competition and the crowd duly welcomed the duo with warm applause as the competitors lined up.

However, if the weather was gloomy, Chopra’s performance on the night wasn’t any better.

With a best of 84.14m, a second place finish was all that the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist could muster.

Germany's Julian Weber took the top honours with a best of 86.12m while Grenada's Anderson Peters finished third after registering 83.24m.

A forgettable outing

With two jumpers to shield him from the elements, Chopra appeared ready. But a grimace after the first effort was a reflection of an inadequate first throw, and the Indian duly stepped over the throwing line to register a deliberate foul.

The signs were evident rather early - it was going to be a tough outing.

His closest competitors, Weber and Anderson Peters, on the other hand, registered 80.77m and 80.72m in their respective first throws. Clearly, incremental and gradual progress was going to be order of the day.

Weber was the first one to switch gears. An 86.12m on his 2nd attempt and a fist pump was an indicator that he was hot, contrary to the chilly on-field temperatures.

Another foul throw on his third attempt was more than just a sign that Chopra was up against it.

After three throws, the Indian super star was in third position, behind Peters and Weber. Yet another disappointing throw followed in the fourth attempt and a quick consultation with coach Jan Železný ensued on the sidelines.

Neeraj Chopra consults with coach Jan Železný on the sidelines during the competition. (Photo credit: TVP Sports)

With two throws to go, Chopra was still in third spot. He appeared determined. The mind was willing, but sadly the body had other ideas.

And yet, on his final attempt, he threw the kitchen sink, with a characteristic grunt.

84.14m was the reading and a semblance of relief appeared on Chopra's face. After all, he had salvaged something from the meet.

After his exploits at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, expectations had skyrocketed. So, not very many had perhaps expected a lowly 84.14m from the Indian champion.

And therein lies the unpredictability of sport.