Chopra vs. Weber 2.0: An epic rematch on the cards at Poland - Preview

The double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in his second international meet of the month at the Memoriał Janusza Kusocińskiego in Chorzów, Poland, on May 23rd.

Last week, Neeraj began his diamond league season with a new men's javelin throw national record mark of 90.23m, ending his long wait for a 90m throw at the Doha Diamond League.

He, however, fell short of the title as Germany's Julian Weber, who also breached the 90m mark (91.06m) for the first time in his career, pipped Neeraj to register his first win over the Indian in 9 years.

Neeraj will now seek redemption against Weber in a highly anticipated rematch at the prestigious Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland, a fixture that promises another electrifying battle between the two.

Joining them will be the two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, and this bolsters the eight-man javelin field to make the discipline one of the most thrilling events of the competition.

The World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 Will compete at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

A World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event in Poland on 23rd may tomorrow at 9:45 IST !!



Is Another NR coming ??#Athletics • #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/2iOmlopZfk — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) May 22, 2025

This continental meet is known for producing massive javelin throws. Incidentally, two of the five 95 m-plus throws that have ever been registered in the sport’s history were achieved at this iconic Polish stadium.

Event Details

Name - Memoriał Janusza Kusocińskiego

Date - 23rd May 2025

Place - Chorzow, Poland

Timing - 9:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: TVP Sport App

Entry List - Neeraj Chopra (IND), Julian Weber (GER), Anderson Peters (GRD), Andrian Mardere (MDA), Artur Felfner (UKR), Dawid Wegner (POL), Marcin Krukowski (POL), Cyprian Mrzyglod (POL).